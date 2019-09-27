Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stock Value Rose While S-R Schill & Associates Has Trimmed Holding; Ensemble Capital Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Cut by $9.16 Million

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 3.07 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 34,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 186,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.21 million, down from 220,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $273.89. About 2.80 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation holds 1.62% or 109,284 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 3,635 shares. California-based One Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 932,229 shares. Cetera Advisor invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maltese Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 5,400 shares. Old National Bank In stated it has 3,918 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Argent Tru stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability holds 4,275 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Net has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 173,662 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Cahill Fincl Advsr has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regions Financial Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcf Limited Com reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Summit Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,518 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,880 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, Navellier & Assocs has 0.38% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 140,378 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 74,953 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 21,985 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 0% or 13,608 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 721 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association reported 155,636 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 5,556 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com owns 1,191 shares. 29,003 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,521 shares. Reinhart has 0.3% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 193,392 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 197 shares.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.34M for 15.79 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury Etf (ITE) by 113,472 shares to 215,024 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 62,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

