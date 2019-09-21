Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stock Rose While S-R Schill & Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $4.97 Million; As Realpage (RP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Diker Management Has Increased Stake

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 6.92M shares traded or 48.32% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 346,527 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP)

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $29.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 591,146 shares. Parametric Lc holds 164,583 shares. Portolan Cap Ltd Company owns 120,329 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,111 shares. Cwm Llc reported 588 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 121,983 shares. Polar Asset holds 349,900 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 378,918 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 605 shares. Nicholas Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 55,179 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 0.52% stake. Scout Invs stated it has 0.37% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Artisan Prns Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,329 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields holds 0.01% or 51,218 shares. Lvm Capital Limited Mi accumulated 2.63% or 660,441 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). The California-based Reilly Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 25,267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Principal accumulated 6.79 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 65,900 shares. Bamco Ny has 603 shares. 126,710 were reported by Guild. Systematic Fincl Lp holds 70,010 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 400 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.1% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 7.24 million shares stake.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf by 46,538 shares to 76,802 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 56,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).