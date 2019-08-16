Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stock Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Its Holding; Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 71,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 1,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 72,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 2.92 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Co has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,653 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,638 shares. Tremblant Cap Group holds 4.61% or 44,756 shares in its portfolio. 760 were accumulated by Pure Fin Advsr Incorporated. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Mgmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avenir Corporation invested in 2.59% or 13,695 shares. 2,561 are owned by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,808 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 362 shares. Ent Financial Svcs invested in 1,603 shares. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Com owns 4,227 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 640,658 shares. Moreover, Westwood Holdings Group has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 71,454 shares to 29,086 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,286 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Com (NYSE:ABX) by 84,924 shares to 392,804 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moderna Inc Com by 19,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI).