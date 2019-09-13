Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Holder S-R Schill & Associates Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC) as Market Value Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 26,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 44,236 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 70,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 777,001 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.41M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.36 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 91,794 shares to 237,958 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf by 46,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 118,000 shares. Essex Investment Lc invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Bamco Ny holds 603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 100,800 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Allied Advisory Inc owns 15,765 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co has 374,740 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 28,527 shares. Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Lc has invested 0.89% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 12,900 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 71,990 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0% or 84,300 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 222,508 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited owns 64,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3,671 shares to 57,236 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 4,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 62,145 shares. Ima Wealth reported 101 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). M&T Bancorp Corp has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 57,394 shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 1,335 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Landscape Capital Management Llc invested in 8,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Veritable Lp owns 6,099 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 922,287 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 25,093 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Smithfield Tru invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oppenheimer owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4,996 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).