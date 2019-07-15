MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (MRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)

Both MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 64.68 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.62 N/A 0.09 132.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. The Habit Restaurants Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. is presently more affordable than The Habit Restaurants Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus target price of The Habit Restaurants Inc. is $16.4, which is potential 64.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.22% and 86.3% respectively. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, The Habit Restaurants Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 3.23% 2.94% 6.38% 30.75% 10.61% 66.88% The Habit Restaurants Inc. -1.89% 15.36% 11.54% -16.81% 43.33% 18.76%

For the past year MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Summary

The Habit Restaurants Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investment. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.