Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.99 N/A -1.03 0.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 6 1.42 N/A 0.45 10.20

Table 1 highlights Medallion Financial Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -11.8% -2.4% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial Corp. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.61 beta. In other hand, On Deck Capital Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Medallion Financial Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medallion Financial Corp. has a 58.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medallion Financial Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 81% respectively. Insiders owned 3.4% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. -2.77% 4.99% 30.21% 4.69% 85.18% 57.14% On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. has 57.14% stronger performance while On Deck Capital Inc. has -22.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.