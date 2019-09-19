Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Both Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 1.07 N/A -0.37 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 258 17.77 N/A 5.92 46.03

Demonstrates Medallion Financial Corp. and Mastercard Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medallion Financial Corp. and Mastercard Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that Medallion Financial Corp. is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mastercard Incorporated’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Medallion Financial Corp. and Mastercard Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 12 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mastercard Incorporated is $298.42, which is potential 8.48% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares and 77.9% of Mastercard Incorporated shares. About 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Mastercard Incorporated

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.