Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Both Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 1.10 N/A -1.03 0.00 Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.37 12.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medallion Financial Corp. and Elevate Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -11.8% -2.4% Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -0.5%

Analyst Ratings

Medallion Financial Corp. and Elevate Credit Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Elevate Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Medallion Financial Corp. has a 48.37% upside potential and an average price target of $10. Competitively Elevate Credit Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 21.36%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Medallion Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than Elevate Credit Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medallion Financial Corp. and Elevate Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 65.9% respectively. Medallion Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. -2.77% 4.99% 30.21% 4.69% 85.18% 57.14% Elevate Credit Inc. -1.06% 5.68% 4.03% 10.71% -44.11% 3.79%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Elevate Credit Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Medallion Financial Corp. beats Elevate Credit Inc.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.