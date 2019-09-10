Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

This is a contrast between Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.83 N/A -0.37 0.00 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39

In table 1 we can see Medallion Financial Corp. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medallion Financial Corp. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medallion Financial Corp. and CNFinance Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 34.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CNFinance Holdings Limited beats Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.