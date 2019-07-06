Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Reaches $6.12 After 8.00% Down Move; Last Week Macerich Company (MAC) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $30 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 28 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 12 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, January 23. See Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

12/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $51 New Target: $50 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $48 Downgrade

The stock of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 109,151 shares traded. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has risen 85.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 02/04/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – FILED CO’S WITHDRAWAL FORM OF BDC ELECTION WITH SEC & GOING FORWARD WILL OPERATE AS A NON-INVESTMENT CO; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 18/04/2018 – Medallion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSAL TO WITHDRAW CO’S ELECTION TO BE REGULATED AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CO – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $144.34 million company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $5.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MFIN worth $11.55 million less.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $144.34 million. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Analysts await Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.65 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. MFIN’s profit will be $1.18 million for 30.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Medallion Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Medallion Financial Corp. Set to Join Russell 3000® Index – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medallion Financial Q4 swings to profit – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medallion Financial +2.5% as medallion exposure declines – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 959,139 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC)

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 46.87 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.