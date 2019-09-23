Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Reaches $6.00 After 7.00% Down Move; Laboratory of America Holdings (LH) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 11.84% above currents $171.22 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. See Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $201.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $192.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

The stock of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 270,858 shares traded or 40.45% up from the average. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has declined 2.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 09/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSAL TO WITHDRAW CO’S ELECTION TO BE REGULATED AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CO – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Renewal of DZ Bank Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – FILED CO’S WITHDRAWAL FORM OF BDC ELECTION WITH SEC & GOING FORWARD WILL OPERATE AS A NON-INVESTMENT CO; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 18/04/2018 – Medallion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITYThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $147.66M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $5.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MFIN worth $10.34M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Assocs reported 1,368 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 7,093 shares. Stack Mngmt stated it has 108,006 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 5,722 shares. Westpac Banking holds 7,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability has 1.01 million shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 16,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,903 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 482,765 shares. Boston owns 0.56% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2.44M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 12,153 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 611 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 20.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $171.22. About 812,034 shares traded or 30.20% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Covance Unveils New R&D Center in Shanghai – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LabCorp’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 157.89% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. MFIN’s profit will be $2.71M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medallion Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.48% EPS growth.