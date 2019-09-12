Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Reaches $5.88 After 5.00% Down Move; Citizens & Northern Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position By $919,557

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 32.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 11,079 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 23,041 shares with $1.93M value, down from 34,120 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $111.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 5.09 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up

The stock of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 112,102 shares traded. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has declined 2.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 09/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSAL TO WITHDRAW CO’S ELECTION TO BE REGULATED AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CO – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Renewal of DZ Bank Credit FacilityThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $161.92M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $5.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MFIN worth $8.10M less.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) stake by 14,583 shares to 267,738 valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 9,584 shares and now owns 15,872 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.74 million for 33.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Associated Banc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Suncoast Equity Management has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,577 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 142,168 shares. Pnc Gp holds 0.06% or 749,603 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.3% or 58,245 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 68,024 are owned by Syntal Cap Limited. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,607 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 15,475 are held by Monetary Grp Inc. First Foundation Advisors holds 28,179 shares. Argent Trust Company reported 58,570 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 70,225 shares. 5,000 were reported by Tiemann Ltd.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -2.41% below currents $92.41 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 26 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 29 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 157.89% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. MFIN’s profit will be $3.03M for 13.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medallion Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.48% EPS growth.

