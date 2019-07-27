Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Reaches $4.67 After 4.00% Down Move; Teucrium Commodity Trust (TAGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Teucrium Commodity Trust (TAGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.98, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced their stock positions in Teucrium Commodity Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 361,863 shares, up from 357,935 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Teucrium Commodity Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

The stock of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 186,508 shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has risen 85.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 18/04/2018 – Medallion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 02/04/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – FILED CO’S WITHDRAWAL FORM OF BDC ELECTION WITH SEC & GOING FORWARD WILL OPERATE AS A NON-INVESTMENT CO; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $114.88 million company. It was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $4.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MFIN worth $4.60M less.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.88 million. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Analysts await Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.65 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. MFIN’s profit will be $1.23 million for 23.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Medallion Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 16 shares traded. Teucrium Agricultural Fund (TAGS) has declined 32.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.11% the S&P500.