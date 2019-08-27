Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Reaches $4.60 Formed H&S; Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (MCEP) Shorts Raised By 234.25%

Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP) had an increase of 234.25% in short interest. MCEP’s SI was 97,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 234.25% from 29,200 shares previously. With 60,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s short sellers to cover MCEP’s short positions. The SI to Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits’s float is 0.42%. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.0174 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4125. About 97,040 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has declined 78.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $11.86 million. The Company’s properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP shares while 1 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 3.94 million shares or 15.01% more from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 are held by Morgan Stanley. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP). Bokf Na holds 0% in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) or 10,000 shares. Captrust accumulated 537,347 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 7,730 shares. Barclays Plc holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 4,700 shares. Cap Advsr Ok invested in 75,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Corporation reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 2,900 shares stake. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 26,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rr Advsrs Limited has 0.26% invested in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 2,600 shares.