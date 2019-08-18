Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) and Senmiao Technology Limited (:) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Senmiao Technology Limited (:). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.73 N/A -0.37 0.00 Senmiao Technology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8%

Analyst Ratings

Medallion Financial Corp. and Senmiao Technology Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Medallion Financial Corp. is $10, with potential upside of 124.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares and 0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares. 3.3% are Medallion Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 68.68% are Senmiao Technology Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. has 6.82% stronger performance while Senmiao Technology Limited has -66.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Medallion Financial Corp. beats Senmiao Technology Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.