Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Contrasting side by side

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.78 N/A -0.37 0.00 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 0.39 13.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medallion Financial Corp. and Security National Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial Corp. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Security National Financial Corporation’s -0.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Security National Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Security National Financial Corporation.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.