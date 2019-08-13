Medallia (MDLA) Gets SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Civerage with $47.0000 Target; Anixter International Has 2.06 Sentiment

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst initiated coverage on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) with a $47.0000 price target and “Buy” rating. The price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from company’s last close price.

Anixter International Inc (AXE) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 107 funds increased and started new holdings, while 52 sold and decreased equity positions in Anixter International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 26.82 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Anixter International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 38 Increased: 75 New Position: 32.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 77,209 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. for 182,800 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 79,625 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delphi Management Inc Ma has 1.2% invested in the company for 23,173 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Pzena Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.87 million shares.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 1.24% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $53.62M for 9.06 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.44% negative EPS growth.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

The stock increased 5.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 382,179 shares traded. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The company's platform utilizes deep learning artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites.