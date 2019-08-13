Medallia (MDLA) Coveraged By William Blair; Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (TLND) Shorts Up By 26.43%

New York: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) coverage was started with a Outperform rating by expert analysts at William Blair. This was issued to clients in a report on 13 August.

Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLND) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. TLND's SI was 1.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 911,500 shares previously. With 223,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLND)'s short sellers to cover TLND's short positions. The SI to Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares's float is 4.39%. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 163,386 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 44.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It creates and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products.

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend had 4 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 8.

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The company's platform utilizes deep learning artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites.