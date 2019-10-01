Medallia Inc. (MDLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 34 0.00 52.45M -0.47 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.06 65.45M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medallia Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 155,039,905.41% 0% 0% SolarWinds Corporation 366,256,295.47% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

Medallia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Medallia Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Medallia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.08% and an $47.56 consensus price target. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -6.12%. The data provided earlier shows that Medallia Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medallia Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.1%. 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Medallia Inc. has weaker performance than SolarWinds Corporation

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Medallia Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.