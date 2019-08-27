Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Reaches $38.36 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at Sap SE Ads (SAP) Lowered By 24.56%

The stock of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 316,353 shares traded. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $4.70 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $41.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MDLA worth $423.27 million more.

Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP) had a decrease of 24.56% in short interest. SAP’s SI was 1.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.56% from 2.23M shares previously. With 959,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP)’s short sellers to cover SAP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.99. About 432,136 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 12/03/2018 – SAP Names New Africa Head After Reporting Gupta-Linked Payments; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste ac; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $146.76 billion. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. It has a 28.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access firm data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 26.95% above currents $119.99 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) rating on Thursday, April 25. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

