Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Reaches $35.78 After 6.00% Down Move; Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 409,911 shares traded. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $4.39 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $33.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MDLA worth $263.22M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Phoenix Group Holdings has GBX 857 highest and GBX 657 lowest target. GBX 779.67’s average target is 20.69% above currents GBX 646 stock price. Phoenix Group Holdings had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PHNX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. See Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 664.00 New Target: GBX 657.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 680.00 New Target: GBX 694.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 710.00 New Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.57 billion GBP. It also provides financing services. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

The stock increased 0.62% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 646. About 1.19M shares traded. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The company's platform utilizes deep learning artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites.

Among 9 analysts covering Medallia (NYSE:MDLA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Medallia has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.56’s average target is 32.92% above currents $35.78 stock price. Medallia had 11 analyst reports since July 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.