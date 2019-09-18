Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Reaches $30.01 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION COMMON SHAR (OILCF) Raised By 100%

PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:OILCF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. OILCF’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 0 days are for PERMEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:OILCF)’s short sellers to cover OILCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0511 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 339,336 shares traded. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.83 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $27.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MDLA worth $306.32M less.

More news for Permex Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:OILCF) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Permex Petroleum Corporation Reports Increased Revenue for its Q3 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. Midasletter.com‘s article titled: “Permex Petroleum (CNSX:OIL) Low Expenses and High Operating Netbacks – Midas Letter” and published on July 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Permex Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 million. The firm holds interests in the Pittcock North property that covers an area of 320 acres, as well as the Pittcock South property that covers an area of 498 acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Midland Basin; Mary Bullard property that covers an area of 241 acres located in Stonewall County; McMurtry property covering an area of 530 net acres located in Young County; Loving property, which covers an area of 980 net acres located on the boundary between Jack and Young Counties in Texas; and Peavy property that covers an areas of 160 acres located in Young County, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property, which covers an area of 1,880 acres located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property that covers an area of 680 acres located in Eddy County; and ODC San Andres & Taylor property located in Gaines County, Texas.

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The company's platform utilizes deep learning artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites.

Among 9 analysts covering Medallia (NYSE:MDLA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Medallia has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.56’s average target is 58.48% above currents $30.01 stock price. Medallia had 11 analyst reports since July 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.