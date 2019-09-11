Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Reaches $28.51 After 8.00% Down Move; Last Week E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Coverage

The stock of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 1.23M shares traded. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.37 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $26.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MDLA worth $349.76 million less.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 21.80% above currents $44.44 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. See E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) latest ratings:

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “E*Trade inches down after downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, ETFC, NEE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 2.54 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 5,700 shares. 8,257 are held by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co. Td Asset has 87,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal holds 0.02% or 370,421 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0% or 168 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co stated it has 35,140 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). United Cap Fin Advisers Llc holds 24,331 shares. 24 were reported by Acadian Asset Limited Liability. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 21,204 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 1.22M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Citizens & Northern Corporation has 28,169 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Korea holds 163,214 shares.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $10.09 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The company's platform utilizes deep learning artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites.