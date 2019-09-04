Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medallia Inc.
|38
|12.46
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|88
|64.19
|N/A
|0.01
|7959.17
Table 1 demonstrates Medallia Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medallia Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Medallia Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Medallia Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Medallia Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Medallia Inc.
|0
|2
|7
|2.78
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Medallia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.06% and an $47.56 consensus target price. Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has an average target price of $68.25, with potential downside of -26.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Medallia Inc. appears more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Medallia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medallia Inc.
|-1.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.56%
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|-0.45%
|9.96%
|31.27%
|0%
|0%
|54.05%
For the past year Medallia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zoom Video Communications Inc.
Summary
Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Medallia Inc.
