Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 38 12.46 N/A -0.47 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 88 64.19 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 demonstrates Medallia Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Medallia Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Medallia Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Medallia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.06% and an $47.56 consensus target price. Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has an average target price of $68.25, with potential downside of -26.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Medallia Inc. appears more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Medallia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Medallia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Medallia Inc.