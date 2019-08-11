Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 13.63 N/A -0.47 0.00 Workday Inc. 198 14.29 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Medallia Inc. and Workday Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medallia Inc. and Workday Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medallia Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Workday Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Medallia Inc. and Workday Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Medallia Inc. is $52, with potential upside of 38.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medallia Inc. and Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.6% respectively. Medallia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.4%. Competitively, 1% are Workday Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Medallia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.