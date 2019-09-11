Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 38 12.24 N/A -0.47 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Medallia Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Medallia Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Gridsum Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Medallia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Medallia Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medallia Inc.’s consensus target price is $47.56, while its potential upside is 66.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medallia Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gridsum Holding Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Medallia Inc. was less bullish than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.