Mechel PAO (MTL) Reaches $1.82 1 Year Low; LEGRAND SA ORD SHS PROV OPO FRANCE (LGRVF) Sellers Increased By 4.08% Their Shorts

LEGRAND SA ORD SHS PROV OPO FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) had an increase of 4.08% in short interest. LGRVF’s SI was 68,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.08% from 66,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 689 days are for LEGRAND SA ORD SHS PROV OPO FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s short sellers to cover LGRVF’s short positions. It closed at $69.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.75 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.82 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $499.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $1.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.97M less. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 59,650 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has declined 29.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MTL News: 05/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S MECHEL SAYS SEES 2018 CAPEX AT 11.5 BLN RBLS, INCLUDING 6.5 BLN RBLS FOR INVESTMENT PROJECTS; 22/03/2018 MEDIA-Russia’s Mechel aims to finalise debt deal this year -Vedomosti; 29/05/2018 – MECHEL BOARD TO DISCUSS 2017 DIVIDEND MAY 31; 05/04/2018 – MECHEL 4Q NET 443M RUBLES, DOWN 93% Q/Q; 05/04/2018 – MECHEL: ELGA 2018 PRODUCTION PLAN 5.3M TONS OF COAL; 04/04/2018 – Mechel Reports Launch of New Longwall at Southern Kuzbass; 24/05/2018 – MECHEL 1Q EBITDA 18.4B RUBLES, DOWN 19% Y/Y; 24/05/2018 – MECHEL – SIGNING 5-YR COOPERATION DEAL WITH RUSSIAN EXPORT CENTER; 24/05/2018 – MECHEL SIGNS COOPERATION PACT WITH RUSSIAN EXPORT CENTER; 05/04/2018 – MECHEL PLANS 11.5B CAPEX FOR 2018: CEO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $499.29 million. The Company’s Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, naphthalene, and other compounds; and iron ore concentrates. It has a 1.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, carbon and specialty long products, and carbon and stainless flat products, as well as value-added downstream metal products, including forgings, stampings, hardware, rails, balks, and ferrosilicon.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.16 billion. The companyÂ’s product categories include user interface, energy distribution, cable management, digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, assisted living, and uninterruptible power supply products, as well as building and home systems, and installation components. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are applicable in offices, hotels, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.