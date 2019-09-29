Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raised Its Visa (V) Position by $450,492; Apollo Management Holdings LP Trimmed Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Stake as Stock Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.81M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 2,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,716 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 35,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 2.94M shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 134,349 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 275,714 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 36,261 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability reported 11,866 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 1,432 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 101,592 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 46,509 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 3,497 shares. Pettee owns 8,173 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp holds 0.04% or 3,035 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 23,198 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Proshare Ltd Llc holds 84,720 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Put) by 277,300 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 585,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

