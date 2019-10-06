Mechanics Bank Trust Department Maintains Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increases Position in Regeneron (REGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 9,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 74,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 65,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 9.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Regeneron (REGN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 18,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 16,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Regeneron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 8,563 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak owns 28,758 shares. Sather Financial Grp Inc Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 14,834 shares. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.39% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 19,160 shares. Synovus Corp holds 6.66% or 8.73 million shares. Goelzer Inv has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,583 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 1.36 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 7,850 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Com reported 65,425 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nomura reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Windsor Ltd Liability stated it has 22,323 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 18,535 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Management Communications.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department, which manages about $442.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,302 shares to 106,030 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,977 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.