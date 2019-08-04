Mechanics Bank Trust Department Maintains Holding in American Tower New (AMT); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Page Arthur B Has Raised Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc stated it has 13,719 shares. Illinois-based Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 5.94% or 678,132 shares. Corda Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,489 shares. Garde holds 2,237 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Vgi Prtn Pty holds 95,693 shares or 17.29% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Company owns 1,827 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bank accumulated 4,769 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division owns 2,396 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Limited Co invested in 129 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 60,255 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.35% or 15,650 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

