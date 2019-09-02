Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increased Its Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $374,300 as Stock Price Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Position in Viasat (VSAT) Decreased by $7.51 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83M, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 275,021 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0.39% or 1.98M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc reported 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stratos Wealth owns 7,130 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Invest Partners Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,282 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Winfield Associates reported 9,082 shares. Grassi Inv Management owns 1.41% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 48,445 shares. Horrell Mgmt stated it has 3,000 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 121,368 shares stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability owns 1,193 shares. Strs Ohio holds 378,856 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harvest Capital Management reported 0.2% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 1.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares to 14,586 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,547 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 7,541 shares. 10,016 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 3,500 shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,408 shares stake. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 14,200 shares. Prudential owns 134,284 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Prudential Plc accumulated 4,300 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Legal And General Gp Public Lc invested in 0% or 74,596 shares.