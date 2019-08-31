Mechanics Bank Trust Department Holds Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.05 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,000 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,031 shares. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,490 shares. 390 are held by Chartist Ca. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management stated it has 142 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Co Na reported 1,048 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 0.07% or 125 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 308 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 721 are owned by Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,827 shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt accumulated 78,487 shares or 7.29% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru reported 30,985 shares stake.

