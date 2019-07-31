Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Last Week Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Analysts

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 81.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired 29,344 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 65,154 shares with $3.05M value, up from 35,810 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $225.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 9.12 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. Northcoast upgraded the shares of HTZ in report on Monday, March 4 to “Buy” rating. See Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $14 New Target: $18 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $18 New Target: $21 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,168 were accumulated by Argi Ser Ltd Liability Com. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,818 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank has 0.27% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,831 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc invested in 432,999 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Co Il invested in 0.54% or 107,934 shares. The Utah-based Albion Fin Group Ut has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Comml Bank Of Stockton reported 7,293 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Mngmt has 1.82% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 323,549 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Sarl has 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Canandaigua National Bank And Trust Comm holds 93,783 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.73M shares. Fairfield Bush And Com owns 16,903 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15.

