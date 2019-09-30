Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Lowered Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased By $2.41 Million Its Ezcorp (EZPW) Holding

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) stake by 52.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc acquired 267,704 shares as Ezcorp Inc (EZPW)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 773,004 shares with $7.32 million value, up from 505,300 last quarter. Ezcorp Inc now has $367.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 623,984 shares traded or 60.41% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 1,661 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 27,550 shares with $7.28 million value, down from 29,211 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $125.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 4.20 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 16,148 shares. 33,249 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 11,564 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 13,031 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 32,073 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 115,706 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 534,752 shares. Stephens Invest Lc owns 0.36% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 2.02M shares. Geode Ltd Co has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 608,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 31,660 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,326 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 226,950 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 123,981 shares to 1.68 million valued at $16.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 1,500 shares and now owns 6,500 shares. Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is 0.16% above currents $285.95 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, September 6. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $32500 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, September 19. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 6 report.