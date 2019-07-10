Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Lifted American Tower New (AMT) Holding By $374,300; Extra Space Storage (EXR)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 170 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 158 reduced and sold holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 124.46 million shares, up from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Extra Space Storage Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 124 Increased: 127 New Position: 43.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 70.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired 1,900 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 4,610 shares with $909,000 value, up from 2,710 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $93.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. for 833,429 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.39 million shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 2.77% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 480,772 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $255,167 activity.

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.56. About 485,389 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.09 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 33.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67 million for 23.23 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 21,005 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.46M shares stake. Whittier Trust Company owns 87,779 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,980 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 1,640 shares stake. Carderock invested 1.71% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,873 were accumulated by Patten & Patten Tn. Inc, New York-based fund reported 175,612 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 358 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 0% or 68,596 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.2% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Live Your Vision Ltd Llc invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).