Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $354,915; J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Raised Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 7.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 40.44M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates

