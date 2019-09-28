Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $311,880 as Valuation Rose; Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $369,600

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,884 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 20,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 45,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Walt Disney, Mastercard and Starbucks – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altarock Prtn Lc reported 396,940 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 13,714 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Lp stated it has 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 13,568 are held by Diversified Tru. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,861 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 120,357 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Fort Lp accumulated 11,463 shares. Capital Ca owns 104,446 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 951 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Grand Jean Management holds 0.13% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. 1,893 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset. Altavista Wealth Management invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ent Financial Serv holds 0.33% or 5,803 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd New York invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Globeflex Capital LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Becker Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,525 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 15,997 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Burt Wealth holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Investec Asset Limited invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Colonial Trust Advisors holds 1.18% or 56,292 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt reported 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 61,844 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Llc reported 9,770 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Scopus Asset LP invested in 48,000 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated has invested 2.62% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).