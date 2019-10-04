Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Decreased By $361,368 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Southern Copper (SCCO) Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 31.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 53,800 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 117,600 shares with $4.57 million value, down from 171,400 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $25.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 279,850 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 4,302 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 106,030 shares with $8.92 million value, down from 110,332 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $141.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 1.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $399.53M for 15.80 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Play The Turnaround In Southern Copper – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Copper Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 13.57% above currents $81.67 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating.