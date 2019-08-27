Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $354,915; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by $35.33 Million

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 40.28M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 248,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 202,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 451,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.24. About 660,673 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association reported 36,351 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,774 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 440,666 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York has invested 0.14% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 257,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 454,861 shares. Resolution Cap Ltd owns 1.52 million shares or 7.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Personal Capital Advisors Corporation reported 0% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,681 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 13,566 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 615,581 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $39.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 70,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

