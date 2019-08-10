Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosted Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $1.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Position in Ingersoll (IR) by $14.89 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 139,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 203,855 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 342,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 899,933 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 65,941 shares to 982,514 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 720,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

