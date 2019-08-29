Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Upped Zoetis (ZTS) Holding By $472,032; MKS Instruments Has 0.92 Sentiment

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 133 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 145 decreased and sold their stock positions in MKS Instruments Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 50.33 million shares, up from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MKS Instruments Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 98 Increased: 83 New Position: 50.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 15.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 4,768 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 36,167 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 31,399 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $60.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. for 96,000 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 256,295 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has 1.75% invested in the company for 19,559 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.54% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 94,025 shares.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 18.83 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 354,521 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 3,176 shares. 62,701 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Concorde Asset Management Llc owns 5,503 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding owns 405,596 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 5,026 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 68,303 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 7,000 shares stake. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated holds 0.58% or 98,360 shares in its portfolio. Conning owns 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,088 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 2,888 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bokf Na has 95,206 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 71 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Northern Trust holds 0.15% or 5.91M shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.46% or 8,244 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 25,195 shares to 16,034 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 9,702 shares and now owns 7,025 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -5.68% below currents $125.77 stock price. Zoetis had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust initiated it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. UBS initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America.