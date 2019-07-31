Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Upped Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $424,536; Share Price Rose; As Interdigital (IDCC) Stock Price Declined, Dean Investment Associates Boosted Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 12,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 337,092 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,520 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 87,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 54,860 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co LP reported 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Minnesota-based Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Creative Planning owns 9,042 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,374 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 100 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 1,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields owns 334,700 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has 63,481 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.03% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 1.11 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 86,642 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,509 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 35,400 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 4,751 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 25,010 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,241 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS).

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InterDigital Helps Lead Efforts on Joint US-Europe 5G Roadmap Through H2020 EMPOWER Project – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Juniper’s (JNPR) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InterDigital Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders Nasdaq:IDCC – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokia (NOK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Up Y/Y, 5G Plan on Track – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital Announces Upcoming Investor Event Schedule Nasdaq:IDCC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 61,604 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,200 shares. Pointstate Cap LP accumulated 753,465 shares. Alyeska Group Inc Lp invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.04 million shares. Burns J W And Inc New York invested 0.22% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 7,242 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Voya Limited Com owns 115,731 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 527 shares. 1,583 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 17.31M shares. 164,206 are owned by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company. Bb&T accumulated 99,072 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 211,568 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,662 shares to 77,142 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 4,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,815 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).