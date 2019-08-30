Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Stake in Dover (DOV) Decreased by $956,691; Ftb Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Mckesson (MCK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 10,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,087 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 334,755 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,209 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 34,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 434,285 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 723 shares to 8,422 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,167 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 8,580 shares to 67,020 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 325,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $218.98M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.