Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Has Boosted by Aldebaran Financial Inc

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 284.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 141,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 191,761 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 49,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 1.57 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 1.47M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 43,772 shares to 59,861 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,142 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: Coca-Cola eying coffee bar business in India – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares to 134,662 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,672 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

