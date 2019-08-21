Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Raised Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $1.31 Million as Shares Rose; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $7.09 Million; Stock Value Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 67.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 26,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 66,728 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 39,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 1.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.21. About 5.61M shares traded or 43.60% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 44,636 shares to 26,266 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,345 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,937 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.