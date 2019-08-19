Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Raised Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding By $447,200; Shorts at VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (CNRAF) Lowered By 5.49%

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 47.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 10,400 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 32,400 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $18.54B valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.87M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market

VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. CNRAF’s SI was 294,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 311,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2945 days are for VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s short sellers to cover CNRAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 44,497 shares to 91,844 valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 42,091 shares and now owns 6,433 shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 32.84% above currents $33.53 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. CLSA upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, March 5 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Vicinity Centres is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Australia. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in Australian retail property with a focus on shopping centers.