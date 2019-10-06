Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Position in United Rentals (URI) Has Boosted by $324,324 as Stock Price Declined; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 832,729 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 5,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, up from 3,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.24M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler holds 264 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 1,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 5,100 are owned by Icon Advisers. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gamble Jones Counsel owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 2,784 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.25% or 2,700 shares. Com Of Vermont invested in 0% or 24 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 1,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hellman Jordan Management Ma stated it has 29,594 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 12 shares stake.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 47,785 shares to 19,072 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 24,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,619 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 479,240 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 33,727 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation holds 0.03% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 21,984 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 300,633 are held by Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 17,120 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sector Gamma As reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.24 million shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 30 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 43,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.13% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.10M shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.12 million activity.