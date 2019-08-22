Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Maintains Position in Boston Properties (BXP); J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Value Rose While Lee Danner & Bass Boosted Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 6.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 6,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 130,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, up from 123,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.63. About 259,726 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 7,536 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 2.47 million shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 144,542 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. 45.93M are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Lvm Capital Limited Mi has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mawer Invest Management accumulated 4.01M shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt owns 49,180 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Md invested in 25,564 shares or 3.95% of the stock. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,906 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 87,321 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 215,001 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 124,259 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd New York, New York-based fund reported 17,007 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balyasny Asset Llc reported 0.31% stake.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF) by 1,529 shares to 141,808 shares, valued at $65.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,709 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,804 are owned by Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 2,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 150,046 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 19,577 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.04% or 4,111 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 4,362 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 544 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 57,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 44,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 235,554 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 20,352 shares to 9,666 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 240,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,860 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).