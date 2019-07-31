Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Southern Co (SO) Holding by $6.72 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Whittier Trust Co Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $6.38 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 131,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,421 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 171,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 6.82M shares traded or 65.56% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 30,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.06 million, down from 194,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 4,242 shares to 49,407 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 36,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com holds 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 60,759 shares. Moreover, At Bancorp has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,118 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carlson Mngmt reported 94,237 shares. Monetary Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,050 shares. Parsons Capital Ri invested in 356,778 shares or 8.11% of the stock. Live Your Vision Limited invested in 0.03% or 493 shares. 41,961 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 26,490 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 0.6% or 5,516 shares. American Research And Management Com holds 1,735 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 201,623 are held by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 16,649 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 140,478 shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.56% or 116,225 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 17.15 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 shares were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P, worth $4.42M on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,418 shares to 16,688 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).