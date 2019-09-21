Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake by $5.38 Million

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 31,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 49,198 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53 million, down from 80,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 30,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 36,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.45M shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,323 shares to 45,744 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Associate reported 0.24% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Morgan Stanley reported 0.4% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 95,688 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 7,573 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 2.14M shares. Appleton Prns Ma stated it has 85,973 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors owns 6,595 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 3,224 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 50,681 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York stated it has 450,251 shares. 3,905 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Robecosam Ag invested in 0.1% or 20,292 shares. Navellier & Incorporated owns 98,636 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $428.58M for 35.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth owns 2,064 shares. Wellington Shields Company Limited Liability Corp reported 5,845 shares stake. Cypress Capital reported 0.47% stake. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten Grp Incorporated accumulated 13,484 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc owns 1,092 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Capital Ww Investors reported 700,352 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested 1.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,200 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cape Ann National Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, First Republic has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hyman Charles D invested in 91,371 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M’s Outsized Post-Earnings Drop Is A Warning – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,361 shares to 211,252 shares, valued at $43.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEMG) by 153,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).